Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and the whole family come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast. See pics
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and the whole family come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast. See pics

Priyanka Chopra reunited with husband Nick Jonas and his family and has shared several pictures from the reunion on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra with her Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Nick Jonas. 
Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:57 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra is back in US and has reunited with husband Nick Jonas. The couple also had a reunion with the Jonas family as they all attended the Jonas Brothers Family Roast which will soon arrive on Netflix. The family had recently come together for the Jonas Brothers' concert last week. 

Priyanka shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. Priyanka is seen clicking a selfie while chilling with Danielle and Sophie, their father-in-law is seen seated at a distance and focused on what's happening on stage. Priyanka is in a black dress while Sophie is in blue and Danielle in a white spaghetti dress. She wrote, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23!"

She also shared a candid picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories and called it “My happy place”. The two seem to be enjoying each other's company after the event.

Priyanka and Nick after the event. 
Priyanka at her Los Angeles home. 

The actor followed it up with a solo picture of herself relaxing in the winter sun at her Los Angeles home. She seems to have ditched her swimwear for a cosier outfit as winter sets in. She tagged “Sunday Funday" and "Home" in the post on her Instagram Stories. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner reunite at Jonas Brothers concert, Nick Jonas says 'cheers baby' to 'beautiful wife'

According to CNN, this would be the first family roast on Netflix. It would be "a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests all to give them a roasting they'll never forget."

Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas nick jonas priyanka chopra
