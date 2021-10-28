Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner reunion at Jonas Brothers concert, Nick Jonas says 'cheers baby' to 'beautiful wife'

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner attended the Jonas Brothers' concert at the Hollywood Bowl, in Hollywood, to cheer for their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, respectively. The singers were joined by their third Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas, on stage as part of Jonas Brothers' The Remember This Tour.

In one of the videos shared by fans attending the concert, Priyanka and Sophie were seen enjoying the concert together. Sophie held a glass of drink while the sister-in-laws enjoyed the Jonas Brothers' performance.

In another, Priyanka was seen briefly joining her friend, Cavanaugh James, for a chat but she eventually joined Sophie. Nick also gave a sweet shout out to Priyanka during the concert. “My beautiful wife is here, cheers baby,” he said as Priyanka flew kisses at him.

If you told us we’d be dancing next to their wives one day 🥲 Still not over being next to Sophie and @priyankachopra , but @daniellejonas where were you girl?!🥲😂💃🏻💃🏻 #RememberThisTour @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/BQVJUu9Mh4 — andrea ✨ (@dreadreaa) October 27, 2021

Priyanka also turned cheerleader for Nick and the Jonas Brothers by sharing pictures from the show. “So proud of you @nickjonas The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour! @jonasbrothers @joejonas @kevinjonas,” she captioned the post.

Sophie has been spotted at a few Jonas Brothers' concerts. Earlier this month, she shared videos and pictures from her ‘magical’ night in Boston.

Meanwhile, Priyanka seems to have taken a quick trip to the US. Priyanka has been stationed in Spain for a few days now. She has been filming for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. The show also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden. Avengers: Endgame directors, Russo Brothers are executive producers on the project.

Nick had travelled to Valencia to spend time with Priyanka. Pictures of their time in Spain were shared on social media. Priyanka recently spoke about the impact her marriage with Nick has had on her.

Speaking at a lit festival hosted by a leading daily, Priyanka said, “He has impacted me in a big way. I've become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get pissed off now, I'm a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing.”