Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra ‘perfect life partner' during concert, Joe Jonas reacts. Watch

Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra the ‘perfect life partner’ during a Jonas Brothers concert this week. The singer was addressing the audience with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, when he spoke about Priyanka.

In a video shared by a fan account from the concert, Nick said, “Marriage is by far the best decision I ever made, thankfully I found the absolute perfect life partner.” Joe, who was holding a cup of drink, raised his glass seemingly in agreement with Nick's thoughts.

Priyanka married Nick in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They tied the knot in India. Recently, Priyanka also spoke about the changes Nick brought to her life. “He has impacted me in a big way. I've become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people's heads off. If I get pissed off now, I'm a little calmer. My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He's a diplomat. Whereas, I'm just like a mirchi. If I go off, I go off. I think within my work, I’ve learned from Nick a lot. He's an amazingly talented, creative person and we bounce a lot of our work off of each other. His ideas with me, my ideas with him and then we develop things together. So having a creative partnership is amazing,” she told a leading daily.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra takes time off Citadel shoot, goes sightseeing in Spain with mum and Diana. See pics

Over the past few weeks, Nick and Priyanka have been busy with their respective work. While Nick is touring the US currently with his band, Priyanka has been in Spain, filming for her series Citadel.

Besides filming, Priyanka has also been exploring the country. On Thursday morning, she shared a picture hinting that she was exploring the nightlife of the city. In the picture, she posed against a graffiti-covered wall and looked lost in thought. “If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings,” she captioned the post.