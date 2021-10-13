Priyanka Chopra takes time off Citadel shoot, goes sightseeing in Spain with mum and Diana. See pics

Priyanka Chopra went sightseeing with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra in Spain and has shared photos from their day out. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared pictures of them as they posed outside historic sites and enjoyed a walk by the beach.

In one of the photos, Priyanka is wearing a white shirt, black skirt and her hair is tied in a bun. Madhu is wearing a black floral dress and carrying a red handbag. Priyanka's dog Diana is also with them in the photo. They are standing in front of a large gate of a historic building.

Priyanka is currently in Valencia, Spain, where she is shooting for her upcoming series, Citadel. The spy series is executive produced by The Russo Brothers and will also star Richard Madden of Game of Thrones. The crew recently flew into Spain for a new shoot schedule. Pictures and videos of Priyanka arriving in a private jet with her co-stars were also shared online. Before Spain, the crew had been shooting for the show in London since earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra's Spain album.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. She will soon appear in The Matrix: Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. She also has Text For You with Sam Heughan of Outlander, an untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, the Sangeet project with Nick Jonas and Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka also turned Broadway producer with Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits. About her association, Priyanka said, "Broadway is back, but this time it's a new Broadway."

Chicken and Biscuits, a family comedy, was written by Black playwright Lyons and stars a largely Black cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 has become the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Currently, in previews, the play will officially open at Circle in the Square on October 10 and will run through till January 2.