Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra spends Sunday scuba diving with Citadel crew, gets a shoutout from Parineeti Chopra
Priyanka Chopra spends Sunday scuba diving with Citadel crew, gets a shoutout from Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra spent her day under water, scuba diving in the ocean. She was also joined by brother-in-law Franklin Jonas in Spain. 
Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures from her scuba diving session. 
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 07:59 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for her spy series Citadel since several months but got an opportunity to enjoy her Sunday in the ocean. The actor went scuba diving and was also joined by brother-in-law Franklin Jonas during the day. 

The actor is seen in scuba diving gear, swimming in between the fishes and enjoying her time under water. 

Sharing several pictures from her day in the ocean, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

Priyanka's actor cousin Parineeti Chopra also commented on the post. “Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side,” she cheered the Citadel actor. 

Priyanka also shared a picture in a scuba diving suit on her Instagram stories and wrote, "A much needed day in the ocean."

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram Stories. 

Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel in Valencia, Spain. She often drops glimpses from her shoot without divulging any details about the plot. The spy series is executive produced by The Russo Brothers and will also star Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. 

Also read: Joe Russo shares details about Priyanka Chopra's Citadel, Indian sister-series by Raj and DK

Citadel will mark her web series debut. It will release on Amazon Prime Video. She was last seen in The White Tiger on Netflix. 

Besides the show, Priyanka has a rom-com titled Text For You and Matrix 4. She also has a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling besides a few projects with husband Nick Jonas.

Topics
priyanka chopra pics priyanka chopra spy series citadel joe russo scuba diving
