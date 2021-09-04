Priyanka Chopra spotted grooving at Nick Jonas' concert, fan calls it 'queen watching her king perform'

Priyanka Chopra was grooving backstage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Idaho, Utah on Friday. Priyanka is back in the US and has been tagging along with her husband Nick Jonas to his concerts.

Videos filmed by fans at the concert show Priyanka swinging to the music, cheering on Nick, Joe and Kevin from behind the stage. She is wearing a white dress with sneakers and has left her hair loose. Nick wore a varsity jacket and blue jeans.

Fans posted the videos on Instagram, with supportive comments for the couple. “She is looking so pretty! Love her dress wish we saw the whole look clearer. Love them,” wrote a fan who attended the concert. “Queen watching her king perform so much love," wrote another. “So when he was singing levels...So many fans took so many videos from every angle..So we should see Priyanka in more videos too,” commented another.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their Remember This tour in Las Vegas last month, which will continue till October 27. Nick recently shared a picture with Priyanka on Instagram, which also seemed to be clicked backstage during a concert.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. However, she often takes short trips to the US to meet Nick and for her other work commitments. The last time she was there, she visited her newly launched restaurant Sona and saw her haircare range at a Target store for the first time.

Nick also visits her often in London. Last time he was there, in July, Nick was spotted with Priyanka at multiple dinner dates. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra had joined them too.

Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Her upcoming projects include rom-com Text For You, spy series Citadel, The Matrix Resurrections, a film with Mindy Kaling and her Bollywood comeback movie, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.