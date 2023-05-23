Priyanka Chopra stuns in risqué outfits from new magazine photoshoot in California. See pics

Last week, Priyanka Chopra debuted with some dazzling new looks on the cover of Grazia UK. She was also featured on 12 other international editions of the magazine. On Tuesday, the actor showed off her latest photoshoot which featured her in some fashionable and risqué outfits. She posted the pictures on Instagram and fans called the photoshoot one of her bests. (Also read: From Korean barbeque to Indian food: Priyanka Chopra reveals 'foodie' daughter Malti Marie's favourite dishes)

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra added pictures from new magazine cover shoot.

On Instagram, the actor added the pictures from her latest photoshoot and captioned it, "POV: You see the beautiful Santa Monica Mountains in Topanga, on a hot day, and everything around was in full bloom (thanks to the crazy rain we’ve had this year in SoCal) That’s the story behind these pictures we shot for @thezoereport." Priyanka shared her cover photoshoot for The Zoe Report which featured her in an outdoor setting.

In the first photo, Priyanka is wearing a mesh dress amidst yellow flowers. In the second pic, she has her eyes closed against the sun. In the third and fourth photos, she dons a backless lime green dress. In another photo, she's wearing a teal outfit that is strategically tied around her body and shows off some skin. The final photo features Priyanka in a white strapless gown against a mountain backdrop.

Fans reacted with hearts and fire emojis to her latest photoshoot. One fan stated, "Prii is the sun that shines in every look." While another exclaimed, "One of your bests." Yet another commented on her tattoo in one of the pictures and said, "Ohh that world map tattoo looks so cool."

The actor recently made a whirlwind 24 hour trip to India just to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha earlier this month. She will begin shooting for her next project, Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena in some time.

Her Prime Video web series Citadel airs its season one finale on May 26. The second season of the spy thriller, also starring Richard Madden, has already been commissioned. This month, she also starred in the rom-com Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey. Her husband Nick Jonas also has a cameo in the film.

