Priyanka Chopra stuns in white dress as she visits her restaurant Sona, fans call her 'so pretty'

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Friday night to share a bunch of stunning pictures. The photos were from a recent visit to her restaurant in New York, Sona.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a white silk dress with thin straps and a high slit. She completed the look with golden heels and tied her hair in a high bun. She captioned the post, "Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork."

Her Barfi co-star Ileana D'Cruz commented, "Gurllll." Priyanka's fans were in love with her new photos. "Looking so beautiful and hottie girl OMG," wrote one. "OMGGGG," commented another. Many other fans called her 'so pretty'.

Priyanka visited US last month to see her haircare range on the shelves of Target, a popular supermarket chain in the country. She also visited Sona, for the first time since it was opened to public earlier this year. She even celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday there.

She then came back to London with her dogs. She has been stationed in London since last year. She shot for her movie Text For You there and has been working on her web series debut Citadel these days.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh, Randhir Kapoor confirms

Citadel is a sci-fi series executive produced by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. While Priyanka and Richard Madden on Game of Thrones star in the 'mothership' series, other series in the same universe are also being made in different countries. Raj and DK are working on the Indian version.

Apart from this, Priyanka also has Matrix 4 in the pipeline with Keanu Reeves. She is also going to be seen in a project with Mindy Kaling and a dance reality show that she will judge with her husband Nick Jonas.