Priyanka Chopra is ‘looking for adventure’ in London, shares photos of downtime with her squad

Priyanka Chopra seems to be living it up in London. On Thursday night, she took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself “just vibin’” and another, in which she wondered “what to do next”. She also posted a photo in which she and her cousin Divya Jyoti could be seen walking, along with the caption, “Looking for adventure. #londonlife."

The following picture was of Priyanka Chopra sitting on the grass with her cousin Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh. While Priyanka shared it with a bunch of emojis, James posted it with the caption, “Just mildly happy about this summer weather. Definitely haven’t mentioned it 1,000 times or anything…”

Priyanka Chopra is documenting her “London life” on Instagram.





Priyanka shared a sunkissed selfie and wrote, “Magic light,” along with a yellow heart emoji. In a separate Instagram post, she could be seen posing on a cane sofa. She simply captioned it with peacock and white heart emojis, crediting Divya for taking the picture.





Since late last year, Priyanka has been stationed in London because of her professional commitments. However, she has been taking short trips to the US, where her husband Nick Jonas is staying, every now and then.

Also see: Suhana Khan parties the night away with her friends, shares glamorous photo in strapless dress

Last month, Priyanka was briefly in the US to spend time with Nick and her family. Among other things, she visited her restaurant in New York, Sona, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio. She also stopped by a supermarket to see her newly-launched haircare products on the shelves.

During her stay in London, Priyanka finished shooting for Text For You, which features Nick in a cameo. She was also busy promoting her films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, as well as her memoir titled Unfinished, which marks her debut as an author. She is presently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden.