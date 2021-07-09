Suhana Khan parties the night away with her friends, shares glamorous photo in strapless dress

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, let her hair down with her friends earlier this week. One of her friends, Orhan Awatramani, took to Instagram to share pictures from the party on Tuesday.

“If u lame that’s a shame u can’t hang with us... obs,” Orhan Awatramani wrote in his post. He shared multiple picture collages, in which Suhana Khan and their other friends were seen striking a variety of poses. She dropped a goofy emoji on the post.

Orhan also shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram Stories. One of them was captioned, “About the night before last.” In another clip, some of the guys were seen glued to their phone, while some of the girls could be seen dancing. “What happens when you host your party during the Super Bowl. Boys vs girls,” he wrote along with it.

Meanwhile, Suhana shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories. She could be seen wearing a blue strapless figure-hugging dress and holding a matching handbag but her face was only partially visible. She posted a blue heart emoji along with the photo.

Suhana made her Instagram account public last year and has more than 1.9 million followers. She also has several fan clubs dedicated to her. She often shares glimpses of her life, from her fun time with her friends to even her workout sessions.

Currently, Suhana is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. She returned to the US in January after spending several months of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family. Shah Rukh Khan and her little brother, AbRam, came to see her off at the Mumbai airport.

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to be an actor. She has previously acted in an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London and a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.