Priyanka Chopra stuns in white on magazine cover, Sonam Kapoor and Mindy love it. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday shared a picture of her latest cover shoot with Vogue Australia. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped the photo in which she is seen wearing a white Channel dress with a black border.

She opted for sleek straight hair and neutral makeup to complete her powerful look. The actor captioned it, "Vogue Australia, June 2021."

Priyanka also gave her fans glimpses of a slew of her other pictures from the shoot for the shoot.

Reacting to her posts, several celebs took to the comments section and complimented her. Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love it." Dia Mirza commented, "Stunning." Mindy Kaling posted a fire emoji.

Her post comes just after the actor along with Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Priyanka on Monday had shared an 'appreciation post' for Nick on Instagram. She had shared their picture from the award show and captioned, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

As per an E! News report, Nick had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises."

Priyanka has been working towards arranging help for those in need in India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple had announced a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia and urged the global community to help India by making donations. Priyanka's fundraiser Together For India has managed to raise around ₹7.5 crore so far.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently working on the spy series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

The actor has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline. She was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film, The White Tiger.