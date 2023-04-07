Priyanka Chopra sums up Mumbai trip with best pics from temple visit with Malti, Citadel premiere: 'Mission complete'

Priyanka Chopra has summed up her week-long Mumbai visit by sharing some of the best pictures on Instagram. On Thursday, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Malti for the first time after her birth. Before that, she had attended the star-studded premiere of her web series Citadel and attended the two-day launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Also read: Priyanka Chopra lost many films as she refused to do some scenes which she thought were not worth it: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures from Siddhivinayak Temple and Citadel premiere.

Sharing a few pictures from the Siddhivinayak Temple on Hanuman Jayanti, Priyanka wrote, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak’s blessings #HanumanJayanti #GanpatiBappaMorya.” The first picture shows Priyanka holding Malti in her arms inside the temple premises. The second picture shows a priest applying tika on their foreheads. It is followed by a picture of Lord Ganesha at the temple.

Preity Zinta, who also lives in Los Angeles just like Priyanka, reacted to the post, “Awww Jai Ganapati Bappa.” Dia Mirza, Saba Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla reacted to the pics with heart emoticons. A fan wrote, “Our Indian beauty spreading love to the whole world. @priyankachopra beautiful moments. Spirituality leads to success and helps to be an good positive person.” Another wrote, “Love that you are teaching her Indian traditions so early! Thanks for sharing the importance of our culture to all your followers.”

Priyanka also shared an unseen picture of herself from the Citadel premiere and captioned it, “Mumbai done right! See you soon.” She is seen in a celebratory mood as she raises her drink up in the air. It received a comment from the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video: “Be honest is this a press tour or is it a secret mission?” Amazon Prime's UK handle called it a “fashion moment!”

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a video from the Citadel premiere and captioned it: “Mumbai: Mission Complete”. Her Citadel co-star Richard Madden had also flown down to India for the premiere. He was on a three-day visit.

Priyanka had flown down to India last week with husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti and mom Dr Madhu Chopra. Nick went back home after attending the NMACC launch.

