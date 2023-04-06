Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie for darshan to Siddhivinayak Temple, seeks blessings together. Watch

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in Mumbai, visited the auspicious Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Thursday. She was with her daughter Marie Malti Chopra Jonas who is visiting India for the first time since her birth in the US. Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas wasn't seen in any visuals from the temple. Also read: Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in next action film

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Mumbai,(Viral Bhayani)

Several photos and videos from the temple have arrived on social media. While the actor opted for a light green salwar suit, Malti was seen in a white dress. In a video, Priyanka is seen carrying her daughter in her arms during the pooja. A tika was also put on the foreheads of the mother and daughter.

In another photo, Priyanka was seen posing with an idol of Lord Ganesha at the temple. In all of the images and videos, Malti looked remarkably calm and curious at the same time. Several people were seen recording their visit on their mobile phones.

Reacting to the visuals, many praised Priyanka and Malti. One of them commented, “Love her baby - so so cute happy baby.” “Good for her but so distasteful to be filming and taking photos while seeking blessings. She’ll probably post it somewhere later for likes. All for show, nothing genuine,” added another one.

Priyanka arrived in India on March 31. She was joined by Nick Jonas as they brought their daughter Malti to India for the first time to the country. Nick had also joined Priyanka at the grand opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. At the event, she also danced on stage with Ranveer Singh.

After the two-day NMACC inauguration event, Priyanka kickstarted the promotion of her upcoming spy-thriller web series the Citadel in Mumbai on Tuesday. Her co-star Richard Madden also joined her. A premiere of the Prime Video series was also held in the city, which was attended by several celebrities. It will release globally on April 28 in 40 languages. More episodes will be released subsequently.

Besides this, Priyanka also has Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It will release in May this year. She is also a part of Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. She was recently roped in an action film with John Cena and Idris Elba.

