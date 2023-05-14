Priyanka Chopra thanks daughter Malti for making her mom on Mother's Day: ‘Its the greatest honour’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen photos featuring her mom Dr Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Celebrating Mother's Day, the actor penned down a thoughtful note for all of them. She had a special mention for Malti whom she thanked for giving her a chance to embrace motherhood. Also read: Priyanka Chopra ‘can't wait' for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first photo had Priyanka and Madhu playing on a bed with Malti. The next one had Denise with the mother-daughter duo at a restaurant. While the little one's face in the first one was quite visible, the other had it blurred.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "I am so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!

"To all the moms out there.. the ones I have a privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… you are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the nurtures who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me,” she added. Reacting to the photo, celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Anusha Dandekar and Natasha Poonawalla among others sent their wishes and love to the actor.

On Saturday, Priyanka had attended her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony in New Delhi. She got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha at his Kapurthala House.

For the event, Priyanka wore a zesty neon green ruffled saree. She later shared photos from the ceremony and wrote on social media, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.