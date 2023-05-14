Priyanka Chopra ‘can't wait' for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, shares inside pics from their engagement

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Taking to Instagram after the ceremony on Saturday evening, Priyanka posted several pictures giving a glimpse from inside the ceremony. In the first picture, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav closed their eyes as they held each other. For the ceremony, the duo twinned in white outfits. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged; actor flaunts massive diamond ring in first official pics) Priyanka Chopra penned a note saying that she ‘can't wait' for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding.

In the next photo, Priyanka posed with her brother Siddharth and their extended family members. Priyanka and Siddharth posed together in another photo as they stood in a hallway. For the event, Priyanka draped a neon green ruffled saree and matched it with an off-shoulder blouse. Siddharth was seen in a yellow kurta, cream pyjama and a jacket.

The last picture featured Parineeti and Raghav Chadha as they had their back to the camera during a ceremony. She captioned the post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... ! So happy for you both and the families (red heart emoji) so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a selfie as she posed with her brother and other family members. The actor shared a photo of Parineeti's parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra, smiling for the camera. She tagged them and wrote, "Proud parents of the bride!" Priyanka also shared a mirror selfie and wrote, "When the night's done and you have to rush to the airport. A pause for the fit."

Priyanka also shared a selfie as she posed with her brother and other family members.

After the ceremony, Priyanka also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Later she also posed with her brother and Parineeti's father for the photographers. Priyanka arrived in Delhi on Saturday morning and left the city a few hours after the ceremony. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie also featuring Parineeti and Raghav on Instagram Stories. Tagging them he wrote, "Congratulations. Lots of love to the two of you."

MP Vikramjit Singh shared a photo on Twitter.

The ceremony was also attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. Taking to Instagram, Delhi CM shared photos also featuring Priyanka, Parineeti and Raghav. He wrote, "Best wishes to both of you on the beginning of this new journey of life. May God always keep both of you happy. May this beautiful pair of yours remain forever created by God."

MP Vikramjit Singh shared a photo on Twitter in which Priyanka was seen with her head covered as she stood with Parineeti, Raghav and others inside the gurdwara.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at lunch in Mumbai in March. In the last few months, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together on various occasions. They were sighted earlier this month watching an IPL match in Mohali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON