Priyanka Chopra to star alongside Idris Elba, John Cena in next action film, titled revealed

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her OTT debut with her spy thriller web series Citadel on Amazon Prime. But even before the show's release, the actor has already cracked another deal with Amazon Studios. She will next be co-starring with wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and actor Idris Elba for an action film titled Heads of State. Also read: Artist reimagines Priyanka Chopra as a man, fans say 'he' resembles Neeraj Chopra, John Abraham. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has signed a new film with Idris Elba and John Cena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Citadel, Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood film Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It will release in May this year. She also has a film titled Ending Things with Anthony Mackie and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

According to a report on Deadline, the shooting of Heads of State will begin in May. It will be directed by Ilya Naishuller of Nobody fame and has been written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec based on a story by Harrison Query. The report also hints that the film will be something like Air Force One meets Midnight Run.

Priyanka was recently seen at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, before starting the promotions of Citadel. After the two-day NMACC inauguration event during the weekend, Priyanka graced the Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. Her co-star Richard Madden also joined her. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime globally on April 28 in 40 languages. More episodes will be released subsequently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Citadel story follows elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read. It will also act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy, starring Matilda De Angelis, Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON