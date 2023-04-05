Artist reimagines Priyanka Chopra as a man, fans say 'he' resembles Neeraj Chopra, John Abraham. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is among the top actors in Bollywood and has also earned a name in Hollywood as well as TV. But what if the actor, who is now set to make her OTT debut as well, was a man! Video creator José Antonio Saliba has created the male version of Priyanka via Photoshop. And some fans of the actor think her male version looks like John Abraham or Neeraj Chopra. Also read: AI imagines Shah Rukh Khan as Rambo, Ajay Devgn as Maximus and Anupam Kher as Yoda. See pics See the end result when an artist photoshopped Priyanka Chopra's face.

Sharing the video of him editing Priyanka's face to give her a man's face, Jose wrote on Instagram, “Priyanka Chopra as a man! #priyankachopra.” The video had ‘give him a name, rate it out of 500’ written on it. He narrowed her eyes, brought down her hairline, added facial hair and gave her a new hairstyle from a filter.

Commenting on it, a fan wrote, “She became Italian.” Many were of the opinion that she looked good both as a man and as a woman. A fan commented, “She slayed in both 450/500.” Another wrote, “She is stunning in both versions.” “Ohuuu both side she look hot,” read yet another coment. “MY GOODNESS! She would be a great man!” wrote one. One more said, “Oooohhh what the heck man she would have been heartthrob if she was a guy.”

Looking to find resemblance in her photoshopped face with other celebrities, some said she looked like John Abraham while some claimed she looked like Neeraj Chopra. “Priyanka chopra as a man = Neeraj Chopra (idk I always found them very identical despite the obvious coincidence between their last names),” read a comment. A person also wrote, “Kinda looks like @joejonas.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her spy thriller series, Citadel in India. She is accompanied by co-star Richard Madden who is on a three-day India visit. They graced the Citadel premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. Before that, Priyanka attended the two-day launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai along with husband Nick Jonas. It is the couple's first India visit with their one-year-old daughter Malti.

