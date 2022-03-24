Priyanka Chopra turns up in black saree to host pre-Oscars event. fans call her 'gorgeous mommy'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in her Indian avatar as she hosted a pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills, celebrating South Asian excellence in films. The actor decked up in a black saree paired with a strapless blouse for the event. The party was co-hosted by Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. Also read: Parineeti Chopra is asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India, she says, 'abhi wo bahot choti hai'

A video of Priyanka posing for the paparazzi at the event was shared by one of her fan clubs. It shows her smiling and posing in the saree with her locks falling on one shoulder in soft curls.

Fans got excited on seeing Priyanka in a saree at the pre-Oscar event. A fan reacted to the video, “Wowww my God Amazing.” Another wrote, “Wow a saree. Pri looks hot.” One more commented, “OMG!! She looks so Gorgeous in this Saree!” A fan even said, “She looks beautiful gorgeous mommy.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, the event was sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center and the Juggernaut. Among those who were expected to attend the bash were Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Priyanka welcomed her f via surrogacy in January. She was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections and has several projects in her kitty.

The actor will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. She has several Hollywood projects lined up as well, including the web series Citadel, romantic comedy Text For You, and action film Ending Things.

