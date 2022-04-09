Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders in video to help refugees amid Ukraine crisis: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has made a 'direct appeal' to world leaders, urging them to help refugees and children in Eastern Europe including Ukraine. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video saying that the Ukraine crisis has witnessed 'one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2'. She also called it 'the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings'. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gets goofy in kurta-salwar, strikes funny poses as she soaks some sun by the poolside. See pics)

As the video started, Priyanka said, "World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."

She added, "To give you context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries. Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2. These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."

"So the leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia when you meet to decide how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid, will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need? I'm asking everyone who sees this video to please amplify this call. Post yourself, share a video from an activist or share this video, so that our leaders know we need the world to stand up and support refugees. This is the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings," she concluded.

Priyanka captioned her post, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long!"

In February, Priyanka had called the Russian military attack on Ukraine "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point". She had shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis.

"The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she wrote.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves, as per news agency ANI. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.

