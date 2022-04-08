Priyanka Chopra gets goofy in kurta-salwar, strikes funny poses as she soaks some sun by the poolside. See pics

Priyanka Chopra loves to remain close to her roots even after settling down in Los Angeles. The actor chose to wear a kurta-salwar for a day as she soaked some sun near the pool area at her residence. She is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas and has a two-month-old daughter. Also read: Priyanka Chopra proudly poses with LA's manhole cover that's 'Made in India', her niece joins in. See pic

The actor has shared fresh pictures of herself, posing in the sun in a yellow kurta and white salwar paired with a yellow dupatta. She is seen striking a peculiar pose in blue shades and skyblue slippers as she shows off her Indian attire. She captioned the pictures on Instagram, "When the sun hits just right."

A fan commented to the post, “You’re so beautiful.” Another said, “The sun loves you.” One more comment read, “When you are the sunshine.” A fan also wrote, “Look at her,how happy.”

Priyanka also took to her Instagram Stories to praise the second season of the Netflix web series, Bridgerton. Sharing a picture of the lead actors Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, Priyanka wrote, “I have to say…it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters. #representationmatters." Simone plays Kate Sharma and Charithra plays Edwina Sharma on Bridgerton.

Priyanka Chopra has shared a note for Bridgerton.

Priyanka currently has several projects lined up for release and some in pipeline. She has already wrapped up romantic comedy Text For You and Russo Brothers' Citadel.

She will now be seen in Ending Things, alongside Anthony Mackie. Kevin Sullivan will write and direct the movie, which is said to be similar to James Cameron's 1994 action-comedy True Lies. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel The Secret Daughter, in which she will co-star with Sienna Miller.

