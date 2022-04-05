Priyanka Chopra proudly poses with LA's manhole cover that's 'Made in India', her niece joins in. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a picture as she came across an Indian-made manhole cover in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her discovery on the streets of the city. The actor was joined by her niece, Krishna. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas at his baseball game, calls it 'perfect Sunday'. See pics from their game day)

In the picture, Priyanka was seen sitting next to the manhole cover as she posed for the camera. Priyanka pouted, winked, and flashed a rockstar sign. Krishna was seen crouching next to her in the picture.

In the picture, Priyanka wore a white jersey over a full-sleeved T-shirt, rust coloured pants, and black shoes. She tied her hair up into a ponytail, wore large earrings, and also carried a fanny bag. Krishna opted for a yellow dress, a jacket, a red cap, and pink shoes.

The words 'made in India' were seen on the manhole. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "#madeinindia (Indian flag emoji)." She also tagged her cousin Divya Jyoti and her daughter Krishna. Priyanka Chopra shared a photo.

Priyanka spotted the manhole Sunday during her day out to watch her husband, singer Nick Jonas' baseball match. Earlier, she had shared pictures from the game. In the photos, Nick was seen in action as Priyanka watched him from the stands.

In one of the photos, Krishna was seen clicking Priyanka's photo as she posed for her at the game venue. Priyanka shared a photo of Nick with his team. The last picture was a candid photo of Priyanka as she stood in the field. She sported a Jersey with the number 'two' written on the back.

She captioned the post, "Game Day (red heart and softball emojis). #perfectsunday #happyVallis (camera emoji) @divya_jyoti." Reacting to the post, Nick dropped a fire emoji.

Priyanka was seen last in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor played the role of Sati in the movie.

Priyanka has several projects lined up such as Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will team up with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture. It is based on the novel Secret Daughter by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

