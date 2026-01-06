Priyanka Chopra wants to be kind to herself in 2026: ‘Having run at such a fast speed you forget…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is stepping into 2026 with a sense of gratitude and self-reflection. She is taking a moment to pause and give herself a pat on the back for surviving and coming this far in her journey. Sharing her New Year musings, Priyanka said it is all about moving forward and perseverance. Priyanka Chopra is married to pop singer Nick Jonas with whom she shares a daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra shares emotional musing

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a video where she is opening up about her musings. In the clip, Priyanka, in her two piece, is seen strolling along a beach near her home, soaking in the calm of the sunset.

“Okay, I told myself I will get better at this, which is talking to the camera… Look at that.. My first few footsteps in 2026… That sounds like the future. I've been telling my friends that 2026 sounds like the future,” Priyanka said.

The actor continued, “How is that even possible? But here we are. I was just looking back at my family, my beautiful footsteps, and I am just grateful for how lucky I am. Having run for such a long time at such a fast speed you kind of forget to give yourself a little bit of a pat on the back for surviving. So here's me, giving myself a pat on the back… Being kind to myself and being really grateful for being able to build this life.”

Towards the end of the video, Priyanka pans the camera to show a glimpse of the setting sun. “There's always light on the other side of the tunnel. You just have to persevere and just keep moving. And I am walking backwards to my house.

Priyanka also shared a sun-drenched selfie in which she is striking on a beachside against a backdrop of pale sand and evening sky. She is dressed in a breezy, coastal-inspired ensemble, featuring a light blue bikini top layered under a sheer, white-and-beige horizontal striped cardigan. Priyanka is married to pop singer Nick Jonas with whom she shares a daughter Malti.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.