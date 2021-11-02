Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra wears band-aid on her arm in new photo, has a message for fans

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra told her fans that she got a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. She also asked her fans and followers to get vaccinated.
Priyanka Chopra shared a picture after getting a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:54 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram Stories in which she gave a closer look at her arm with a band-aid on it. She shared the photo after receiving a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and also urged her fans to get vaccinated.

Priyanka shared a photo of her side profile, with the camera focusing on the band-aid on her arm. She captioned it, “Booster shot: Done! Get vaccinated!!!"

Priyanka Chopra gets Covid-19 booster (Instagram)

In April this year, Priyanka and her husband, musician Nick Jonas managed to raise more than 22 crore for Covid-19 relief in India. The fundraiser was set up in association with an online donation platform, GiveIndia. 



Priyanka later thanked everyone who helped her raise the amount. She wrote in an Instagram post, “Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process." At the time, India was facing an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and essential Covid-19 medicines.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra posed for selfie with Nick Jonas, congratulates him for completing Remember This tour: 'You did it’

She also posted a video on Twitter in April and said that the global community needed to care “because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe”.

“Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums are having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding,” she said.

Priyanka recently wrapped up the Spain schedule of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She will also make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

priyanka chopra covid-19
