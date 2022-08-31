Priyanka Chopra wishes her pet dog Diana on birthday with Beyonce's song, shares pics: 'We are so lucky to have you'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wished her pet dog, Diana, on her birthday. Priyanka and husband-singer Nick Jonas have three pets – Diana, Panda and Gino. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Priyanka shared pictures with Diana and also wrote a sweet birthday note. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie surrounded by their dogs at LA home)

In one of the pictures, Priyanka smiled as she looked at Diana resting on her lap. The duo was inside a car with the actor playing with her pet. In the photo, Priyanka wore a white outfit and tied her hair in a bun. Priyanka added singer Beyonce's Alien Superstar as the background music.

Priyanka sat with her mother as Diana played near them, in another photo. The mother-daughter duo sat in rattan swings near a garden as they posed for the camera. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @diariesofdiana (heart emoji)." Priyanka also wrote, "We are so lucky to have you."

Priyanka and Nick often share pictures with their pets on Instagram. Recently, Priyanka shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas laying in a baby activity gym with Diana, Panda and Gino sitting next to her. Priyanka tagged all the Instagram accounts of her dogs and captioned the post, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday." Diana has her own Instagram account, Diana Chopra Jonas, which has 158K followers.

Earlier in a 2021 interview with Financial Times, Priyanka had spoken about Diana, “Diana was the first pup that I fully took care of. She’s from North Shore Rescue in New York, and she chose me. It was four years ago, at a time in my life where I was really low: I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my father’s death, I didn’t know anybody. I was working on Quantico for ABC and going back home on my own.”

She had also added, “Diana had been rescued from the streets of Atlanta. She's a chihuahua-terrier mix, I think, but we're not completely sure. I had no idea what to do with a pup, but it was she and I, alone in New York City. It was Diana I snuggled into and Diana who barked whenever the door opened. With Diana, I had somebody to take care of and, in return, she took care of me."

Fans will see Priyanka in It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series, directed by Patrick Morgan, will hit release on Prime Video. Apart from Priyanka, Richard Madden will also feature in the show. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

