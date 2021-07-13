Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra wishes mom-in-law on birthday, shares pics with her: 'Blessed to have you in my life'

Priyanka Chopra wrote a sweet message for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas as she shared pictures with her for her birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra wishes her mom-in-law on her birthday.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has showered birthday wishes on her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and shared pictures with her on Instagram. Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with Denise Jonas in the pictures that she shared. One shows them sitting at a table and posing for the camera while the other shows them dressed in matching white shirts. They pose goofily for the second picture.

She shared the pictures on her Instagram page late Monday and wrote, "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!" The post got more than 5.1 lakh likes.

Nick Jonas also shared a picture with his mom to wish her a happy birthday. "Happy birthday mom! Love you," he wrote on a picture with her and shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Nick Jonas wishes his mom on her birthday.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra had shared a childhood picture to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday. She shared a picture of them swimming. Another picture showed Siddharth posing with their mother Madhu Chopra.

A food truck could be seen in the second image and it featured a special message from the actor and her husband Nick Jonas. It read, "Dearest Sid, Happy birthday!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you, Nick and Didi." The actor shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter."

Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend try baking 'healthy brownies', watch

Last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra has a few projects lined up for release. She will soon be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She also has Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

priyanka chopra denise jonas nick jonas

