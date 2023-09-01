Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law shows framed photo of her 3 daughters-in-law kept at home, calls them ‘beautiful girls’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's mother-in-law Denise Jonas has spoken about the warm relationship she shares with the actor. In a new interview with The Today Show, Denise candidly opened up about the love she has for her three daughters-in-law, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. She chose a picture taken at Priyanka's wedding, which is seen framed in her house, and said 'I love that photo.' (Also read: Priyanka Chopra waves at fans, gets lost in music as she attends Nick Jonas's concert with Danielle Jonas. Watch)

What Denise said

Denise Jonas talked about a framed picture taken from Nick and Priyanka's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with the Today Show, a snippet of which was later posted on Instagram, Denise Jonas spoke about the three daughter-in-law. The picture sees Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle in Indian traditional attire, smiling for the camera.

Denise said pointing at the picture, "This is one of my favourite... the three of them. We love this picture. I have it on the top of the stairs. When I walk up, I see it every time. Yes, this was Nick and Priyanka's wedding. But I mean, these two (Sophie and Danielle) looked amazing in their Indian attire. I loved the Indian attire. But I just love that photo... Beautiful girls. Inside and out. "

Fan reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “She is such a lovely mother-in-law. Lucky girls.” Another said, “Awwww love Mama Js love for her daughters in love! Beautiful sisters!” A fan commented, “She is such a sweet mother-in-law.” A comment also read, “Awwwww Best mother in law ever!!”

In an earlier interview, it was Priyanka who had shared how her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas help by taking care of Malti when the actor is away. She added that because of Madhu and Denise, Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas can focus on their work.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas had announced that they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy last year in January. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. The couple didn't reveal Malti's face for a year. Earlier this year, Malti made her first public appearance as she attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with Priyanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka was last seen in Love Again, a romantic drama, and in the Prime Video series Citadel, which was created by The Russo Brothers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.