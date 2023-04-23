Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, gift her grissini from Italy. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas "reunited" with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after attending the Citadel special screening in Italy. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Priyanka shared adorable pictures with Malti and Nick. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra poses for 'Roman Holiday' photoshoot with Nick Jonas at Italian premiere of Citadel) Priyanka Chopra reunited with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the first photo, Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas spent time in a bed. Priyanka lay down and held toy helicopters in her hand while Malti tried to reach them. A few books were also seen on the bed. Priyanka, wearing a black co-ord outfit, laughed as she looked at her daughter. Malti was dressed in a printed pink dress. Priyanka captioned the post, "Reunited (red heart, pleading face and nazar amulet emojis)."

In the second photo, Priyanka sat near Malti and held a huge packet of breadsticks in her hand. As the toddler looked at the packet, Priyanka smiled at her daughter. Nick, dressed in a black hoodie and matching shorts, stood next to them and looked at Malti. Priyanka captioned the post, "Grissini love (Italy flag and red heart emojis)." She also tagged Nick. In both the pictures, Malti was seen with her back to the camera.

Priyanka shared adorable pictures with Malti and Nick.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year. They shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.

Priyanka will be next seen in the spy series Citadel, helmed by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. The show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

Recently, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project, Heads Of State, in which she will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also be seen in the romance drama Love Again, directed by James C Strouse. The film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON