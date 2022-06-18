Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers for Hollywood Walk of Fame honour, tells Nick Jonas 'so proud of you'

Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Jonas Brothers for being honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a congratulate husband Nick Jonas and give a shout out to his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as well. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to mom Madhu Chopra on her talk show debut. Watch

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations @nickjonas!! So proud of you. Let's go @kevinjonas @joejonas @jonasbrothers @hdwalkoffame." The Jonas Brothers are among the 8 honorees announced in the 'recording' category. Among others who made to the list are Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E. and Charlie Wilson.

Priyanka Chopra shared a note on Instagram.

Priyanka also shared a note of gratitude for an ice-cream truck owner who served them ice-cream during the shoot of their web series, Citadel. The actor shared a picture of her note pasted on the pink ice-cream truck on her Instagram Stories. She wrote along with the photo, “It's finally almost wrap on Citadel after 18 months. The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice-cream!”

Priyanka Chopra thanked an ice-cream truck owner.

Priyanka's note was addressed to Citadel cast and crew and read, “Thank you all for your hard work and in helping us close the loop on this very ambitious undertaking! Having your expertise made it so much easier! Love and admiration, Priyanka.”

She also tagged the ice-cream truck owner and wrote, “So great to see an independent business owner in complete control. Try them out.”

For several weeks, Priyanka had been sharing pictures from the Citadel sets on Instagram. Many of her photos showed her in an injured look, with blood over her face. The series is being made for Amazon Prime Video and is produced by the Russo Brothers.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

