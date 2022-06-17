Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to mom Madhu Chopra on her talk show debut. Watch

Priyanka Chopra shared a new post celebrating her mother Madhu Chopra on the occasion of her birthday. After applauding Madhu's 'zest for life and experiences,' Priyanka gave a shout-out to her mom for her new professional venture. Madhu will soon be hosting her own talk show. Also Read| Nick Jonas wishes 'incredible mother-in-law' Madhu Chopra on birthday; fans say, 'love their friendship'. See pic

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a video that Madhu had posted of herself filming her new talk show, and congratulated her on her debut. Priyanka wrote, "Look who just made a talk show debut! My mama, @drmadhuakhourichopra. Congratulations mom on the launch of #Svastha. Lots of love to you and the team. Tune in to watch #Svastha on channel 101 @tataplay."

Priyanka Chopra talks about Madhu Chopra's new venture.

Madhu, a medical professional, had shared the video on her Instagram account on Wednesday as she announced her new talk show. She wrote about her new endeavour, "Incredible hours spent conversing with India’s top doctors across different specialties. Towards a svastha life."

Priyanka had also shared a birthday post for her mom on Thursday, sending her good wishes from herself and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti, their first child through surrogacy in January 2022, but brought her home in May as she was born premature and had to spend 100 days in NICU.

Priyanka shared a picture of her, Madhu, and Malti on her mom's birthday and wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. "

Nick also took to his Instagram account to wish Madhu on her birthday. Sharing a picture of them together, the musician wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @drmadhuakhourichopra."

