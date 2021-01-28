IND USA
Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket

While shooting, he realised that Rann of Kutch festival was called off due to COVID so he is planning to help the artisans and give them a much needed boost digitally.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:12 PM IST
He has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu.

While shooting in various parts of the country, actors not just about enjoy the locales but also learn and appreciate the problems faced by locals. Priyanshu Painyuli, who is shooting in the Rann of Kutch, constantly keeps himself aware of the predicaments of people around him. He is sensitive to his surroundings and while shooting for Rashmi Rocket, it was brought to the actor’s notice that the Rann of Kutch festival has been called off due to Covid-19 restrictions this year. While that is the responsible and safer thing to do, the local artisans are in a sticky spot as they are rendered helpless being stripped off their most lucrative season this year.

“After shoot one day, Painyuli went down to the local markets to understand the situation of artisans, even giving them a few tips on how to sell their products directly online to make sure they reach out to as many people as possible. He and the team are planning to do posts with the artisans in order to help give their sale a much needed boost,” says a source.

Talking about the situation, the Mirzapur actor says, “It is the need of the hour to help them. The biggest learning of 2020 is to be kind and helpful. When I heard about their situation, I felt the need to reach out to them. I want to help them in whatever way possible. These are self-made people and they aren’t looking for charity. For them, it is important to sell their goods. If we can find a way of putting their items on sale digitally, it could be of great help to them. Though we are short of time, spending most hours at shoot, we have decided to help them out in whatever way possible.”

