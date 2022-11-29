Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Probe launched after Raveena Tandon's safari video shows her too close to tiger

Probe launched after Raveena Tandon's safari video shows her too close to tiger

Published on Nov 29, 2022

Raveena Tandon's latest video invited some trouble from the authorities at The Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Raveena Tandon is currently in Bhopal for a shoot.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Raveena Tandon seems to have invited trouble with her latest safari video. She was allegedly travelling close to a tiger during a safari, an official from the The Satpura Tiger Reserve said on Tuesday. A probe has been launched in the matter. Also read: Raveena Tandon's tweet about people pelting stones at tiger at Bhopal's national park prompts probe

The video showed the actor's jeep reaching close to a tiger. In the clip, camera shutters are heard making sounds and a tiger roars at them in the reserve.

As per a report in PTI, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said following the directives of senior officials, he has started a probe into the alleged incident. He said during Raveena's visit to the reserve on November 22, her vehicle allegedly reached near a tiger. The vehicle driver and the officials on duty there will be served a notice and questioned, the official said.

Raveena had shared the pictures of her visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve on her social media handles. She had also shared the pictures of tigers which she clicked during her visit to the reserve.

Earlier this month, after a tweet by Raveena, authorities at the Van Vihar National Park, located in state capital Bhopal, had started an investigation against some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure in the park. “Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. Humiliation they are subjected to,” Raveena had tweeted. In reply, the park authorities had said they were investigating the incident.

Raveena is an avid wildlife lover and often goes on safaris around the country.

