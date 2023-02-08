Propose Day 2023: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor, Nick Jonas, Saif Ali Khan popped the question

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine’s week. And Bollywood celebrities know just the right way to do it. From shutting down an entire jewellery store to find the perfect ring to popping the question in the most unexpected way, here are a few sweetest, dreamiest celebrities proposals. Check them out!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The actor went down on his knee for Alia on their trip to Maasai Mara, Kenya. During a chat show, she revealed, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara.” Ranbir even asked the guide to take pictures of the special moment.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The singer proposed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Crete, Greece. It is also reported that he shut down an entire store of Tiffany & Co. in London to pick the perfect engagement ring for Priyanka.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

According the reports, Anand Ahuja wanted to propose Sonam Kapoor with a huge surprise but it did not go as planned. The businessman ended up going down on one knee on a busy New York street and proposed to the actor.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

The actor bought his girl the ‘perfect ring’ and as per Soha, he even pulled off the perfect proposal in Paris. Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world and I said yes.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar unexpectedly proposed Shibani on their trip to Maldives. In an interview, she said, “I had no idea it was going to happen. We had not even discussed it. I was never the kind who wanted to get married...but when he asked, it just felt right in the moment and after the initial shock, I said yes!”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

As per the reports, Saif Ali Khan had proposed to Kareena Kapoor twice before on their trip to Paris, France. It is believed that once it was at a bar and second time at Notre Dame Church. Call it co-incidental, it’s also the same location where his cricketer father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had proposed his actor, mother Sharmila Tagore when she was shooting for her film ‘An Evening in Paris’.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria

With the romantic setup and decor full of candles placed in heart shape and fireworks, Sohael Kathuria proposed to Hansika Motwani across River Seine in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background.