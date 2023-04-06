Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals Bollywood doesn't offer 'a lot' of work to regional actors: Language is not an issue...

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be seen in the upcoming series Jubilee, revealed that regional actors don't get a lot of work in Mumbai. Talking about how the rise of OTT content, the actor added that nowadays actors from the younger generation are getting much more exposure in the industry. (Also read: Aparshakti Khurana reveals the major challenge he faced working on Jubilee: 'Difficult for a Punjabi guy...')

Prosenjit Chatterjee in a still from Jubilee.

Prosenjit has been working in the Bengali film industry for several decades now. Some of his notable works include Amar Sangi, Biyer Phool, Chokher Bali, Autograph, Baishe Srabon, Mishawr Rohoshyo, and Jaatishwar. He has also worked in Bollywood, most notably in Dibakar Banerjee's 2012 film Shanghai, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Tillotama Shome.

Now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Prosenjit has revealed why he didn't take up more films in Bollywood even after starring in films like Aandhiyan, Veerta and Sone Ki Zanzeer in the 1990s. He said: “I think all regional actors… it’s not like we come to Mumbai and get a lot of work. I last worked in Shanghai, which was a long time now... Right now, there is a lot of talent and so many doors have opened. New platforms have come up and everyone is getting a lot of exposure. Language is not an issue anymore. It’s a great time for the younger generation. With this show too, we are trying to do something very unique... Times have changed, definitely. Bengali actors have done so much more.” he added.

Reacting to his character in the Vikarmaditya Motwane-helmed series, the actor further added how times have changed dramatically for the actors of this generation. "That was the time of theatres and studios. But things have changed now, today it’s the director and producers’ vision that makes stars. As for me, I think not just them but every technician has worked towards making me who I am today. I owe everything to the people who I’ve worked with,” he said.

Apart from Prosenjit, the ten-episode period-drama series also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, and Sidhant Gupta. In a statement, Vikramaditya had shared, “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place." The first five episodes of Jubilee will release on Prime Video on April 7 and the second part of the series, comprising the remaining five episodes, will release on April 14.

