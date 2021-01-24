Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda gave a lovely treat to their fans when they were spotted together at a lunch date. The two have been dating for a couple of years now.

Kriti was seen in a grey top and blue flared denims while Pulkit was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants. They looked head over heels in love, walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai holding hands.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda walking out of restaurant in Mumbai.

Kriti and Pulkit were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. The film released on Zee5 as a film and also as a six-part web series. They, however, did not play a couple in the movie, as Kriti was paired opposite Jim Sarbh.

In November, Kriti had shot down rumours of their wedding in an interview. She has said that marriage is a distant dream for the two of them. “We’ve just been dating for a year-and-a-half now and haven’t discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We’re focusing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream,” she said in an interview to Bangalore Mirror.

They have also worked together in Veere Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. She had confirmed her relationship with Pulkit in 2019. She told ETimes in an interview, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira from 2014 to 2015.