Pulkit Samrat recalls Salman Khan's blunt advice before his debut: 'Even I don't have guarantee of my next Friday'

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat made his Bollywood debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012. In an interview with Variety India, Pulkit revealed how daunting it was to navigate the film industry without a mentor and shared the life-changing advice Salman Khan gave him before his debut.

Pulkit revealed Salman's life-changing advice

Pulkit Samrat recalls Salman Khan's blunt advice over box office successes.

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Pulkit revealed that, like every newcomer, he was anxious before the film's release, but it was Salman's words that changed his perspective on stardom. He said, "I was incredibly anxious, wondering how the film and my performance would be received by the audience. Salman bhai just looked at me and said, 'Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don't have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?'"

Pulkit said Salman's advice made him realise that if someone of his stature could not guarantee box office success, then there was no reason for him to worry or stress over it.

Pulkit further praised Salman's dedication and said, "He eats, sleeps and breathes films 24/7. Even on a lucky day when he gets just three hours of sleep, he is constantly thinking about his projects—whether it's spotting the perfect person for a character or brainstorming a massive action sequence that the audience will love in theatres. Seeing that level of commitment made me realise that if I want to achieve even 50% of what he has, I need to work 500% harder."

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{{^usCountry}} For the uninitiated, Pulkit was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira. However, the couple separated after just a year of marriage. Pulkit is now married to actor Kriti Kharbanda. The couple tied the knot in 2024 after dating for five years. Pulkit Samrat's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the uninitiated, Pulkit was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira. However, the couple separated after just a year of marriage. Pulkit is now married to actor Kriti Kharbanda. The couple tied the knot in 2024 after dating for five years. Pulkit Samrat's recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pulkit was last seen in the Netflix series Glory. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, the sports action drama also featured Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The show received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pulkit was last seen in the Netflix series Glory. Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, the sports action drama also featured Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The show received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor also has Suswagatam Khushaamadeed in the pipeline, in which he will be seen opposite Isabelle Kaif. The film was scheduled to release in 2025 but was delayed. A new release date has yet to be announced. Salman Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also has Suswagatam Khushaamadeed in the pipeline, in which he will be seen opposite Isabelle Kaif. The film was scheduled to release in 2025 but was delayed. A new release date has yet to be announced. Salman Khan's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Salman will next be seen in the war drama Maatrubhumi. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman as an Indian Army colonel leading his men against a larger Chinese force in one of the Indian Armed Forces' most famous last stands. According to the makers, the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice and resilience while balancing the intensity of war with the intimacy of love and family. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on 17 April but has since been postponed. A new release date is yet to be officially confirmed.

The actor also has a film with producer Dil Raju in the pipeline. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Salman has confirmed an Eid 2027 release for the project.

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