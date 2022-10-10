Pushkar-Gayathri don’t think Ponniyin Selvan I affected Vikram Vedha box office: ‘Presence of another big film...'

Vikram Vedha released on September 30. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I released in theatres worldwide on the same day. Now, filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayathri have spoken about if the business of their film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, was impacted due to the box office clash with Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS1. The Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and Karthi film collected more than ₹325 crore gross worldwide in its first week. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha crosses ₹100 cr worldwide gross

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikram Vedha stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹103.82 crore, as per production house Reliance Entertainment. On Saturday, Reliance Entertainment had tweeted about the film's nett 8-day collection of ₹61.10 crore at the domestic box office. Alongside Saif and Hrithik, the action thriller features Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, Pushkar-Gayathri said it was not right to pit Vikram Vedha against Ponniyin Selvan: I. Asked if their film's business was affected because of PS1, the director duo told India Today, “Actually not. I think our market is big enough to handle two or three films at the same time because there are just that many people who come and watch the cinema. So, if they want to watch it, they will watch it. If not today, then tomorrow. I don't think the presence of another big film is going to hurt either one of the movies majorly. I think it is not right to pit movies against each other. We all love the cinema.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushkar and Gayathri also said that they don't believe in opening day figures and are hopeful that with positive word of mouth, the film will pick up in the coming days. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name that featured Vijay Sethupati and R Madhavan in lead roles. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released next year. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen next in the film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. The film is directed by Om Raut and will be released next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON