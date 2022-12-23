Pyaar ka Punchnama’s Sonnalli Seygall is dating hotelier Ashesh Sajnani (Exclusive)

She is pretty, popular, a leggy lass and was assumed to be an eligible bachelorette, except she isn’t! We have learnt that actor Sonnalli Seygall has very conveniently hidden her relationship status from the public. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) actor who claims to be single has been dating for a few years now. Seygall’s mystery man is Ashesh L Sajnani, a hotelier who isn’t from the entertainment industry, however, is quite pally with most of the people from the industry.

A source close to the two lovebirds shares, “They have been dating each other for almost four-five years now. They have kept their relationship under wraps as both don’t wish the limelight to be on their affair. Sonnali has always tried to keep her personal life private and wants the focus to be on her work. They even try to avoid being in the same frame on social media despite hanging out together. Their close friends have also got the same diktat.”

Interestingly, the Jai Mummy Di (2020) actor has never been linked with any of her co-stars. On the other hand, there was a report in DNA stating that Sajnani was dating Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal in 2017.

When we reached out to Seygall, 33, she maintained a “no comments” stance. Meanwhile, we were unable to reach Sajnani till the time we went to the press.