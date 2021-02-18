R Madhavan awarded Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts, cinema: 'So very humbled and grateful'

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share pictures of a felicitation ceremony, where he was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.

Sharing the photos, Madhavan wrote: "So very humbled and grateful on being conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur . This is an honor and a responsibility now." One of the pictures was a closeup of him standing at the dais and speaking to the audience. The other was him receiving the honour.

A number of his industry colleagues reacted to the pictures; Shilpa Shetty wrote "wah @actormaddy" followed by a bunch of emojis, while designer Manish Malhotra also dropped some emojis in appreciation.

Actor Amit Sadh wrote: "Always proud of you big bro and you deserve all this happiness , honour and love ... as you have created this life .. I am always inspired by your warmth , generosity and the way you know are always pushing for more ... love yo." Actor Rohit Bose Roy said: "Wowwww congrats bro! No one deserves it more than you."

His fans also wrote in; one said: "Congratulations Maddy! Wonder what does that really mean? Would you have any responsibilities?" Another said: "So happy to see Farhan graduation hahaha so happy to you sir." Farhan Qureshi was the name of the character Madhavan played in 3 Idiots.

R Madhavan was last seen in a Hindi film in a prominent role in 2015's Tanu Weds Manu Returns, though his Telugu film 2016 film Irudhi Suttru was also dubbed in Hindi and released as Saala Khadoos. He also did a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. However, he has been active in Tamil and Telugu film industries featuring in successful films such as Vikram Vedha (Tamil, 2017), Savyasachi (Telugu, 2018) and Nishabdham (Telugu, 2020). He has been in news for the filming of the ambitious Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he will be seen playing Padma Bhushan awardee S Nambi Narayanan, Indian scientist and ISRO official who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested.

Also read: As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics

Madhavan was recently in news when he hit back at a troll, who believed that he was no longer active in films as he had taken to drugs and alcohol. The actor and his brother were also in news when it came to light that they had brought back to life a barren land in a Tamil Nadu village. Thanks to their effort, the land has gradually been restored and birdlife as well as greenery is back in the region.