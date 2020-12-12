e-paper
Home / Bollywood / R Madhavan transforms a barren land into farm, says 'We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world'

R Madhavan transforms a barren land into farm, says ‘We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world’

R Madhavan has transformed a barren land into a beautiful farm and plans to expand it across the country and the world.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
R Madhavan poses on his farms.
Actor R Madhavan has utilised his skills, love for nature and the recent lockdown to transform a barren land into a coconut farm. Madhavan and his brother Subayogan started their eco-friendly project earlier this year when they came across a barren land in a Tamil Nadu village. Thanks to their efforts, the land has gradually been restored and birdlife as well as greenery is back in the region.

Madhavan told Mumbai Mirror, “It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield what it was meant to in the first place. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right kind of fish in the well— every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it”.

During the lockdown, Madhavan also gave fans a sneak peek into his beautiful terrace garden. “Mumbai terrace has a new fruit,” he wrote alongside a video that he posted earlier this year.

 

“It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated and yield it was meant to be in the first place. From preparing the land with right mulch to putting the right fish in the well every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it. We will be replicating this on other locations around India and the world,” he told ANI.

Recently seen in the Hindi film Zero (2018) and more recently Tamil and Telugu movies, Madhavan has completed shooting a biopic on scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan, The Nambi Effect. Nambi worked with Indian Space Research Organisation.

