R Madhavan has had enough of ‘dad bod’, is inching back to ‘Maddy boy’ avatar. See pics

Actor R Madhavan is tired of his ‘dad bod’ avatar and wants to get back his ‘Maddy boy’ self. The actor shared pictures from his gym to show his intention.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote: “Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back.” The pictures show Madhavan standing inside a gym with equipment all around. He wore all-black gym wear and smiled for the camera. Not to be missed was his salt and pepper beard.

Some of his industry friends dropped messages in the comments box; Rohit Bose Roy said: "Killer bro! Truly !!!! Sending you a cool diet to follow. woof woof." Rati Agnihotri's actor son Tanuj Virmani wrote: “Oh man I miss this gym!”

His fans were euphoric too. One wrote: “Oh my Maddy, good to see you after a long time. Waiting to meet you at least once in my life.” Another fan wrote: “All these muscle doesn’t suit you. Alaipayuthey and Minnale Maddy is the best.” “Your smile... it makes me skip a beat every time,” commented a fan.

In 2016, Madhavan went in for a body transformation. It was a requirement for his role in the Telugu-Hindi film, Saala Khadoos. The actor went to the US to train for the same and bulked up as well. But what surprised all was that he did all this while on a vegetarian diet.

In 2018, the actor suffered a shoulder injury while working out in his gym. A Hindustan Times report, quoting a source, said: “While doing shoulder pull-ups, Madhavan’s watch snagged on the pull-up bar and caused the mishap. There was also a little bit of fracture in the shoulder area. Madhavan has been asked to take rest for two months. Though he can start shooting from the third month, he can’t perform any action scenes for at least five months."

Madhavan was last seen in Tamil film, Maara in 2021 and Telugu film Nishabdham in 2020. He will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a film which will see him as an actor and director.