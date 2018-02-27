Gym injury and surgery to keep Madhavan out of action scenes for five months

Actor R. Madhavan, who underwent shoulder surgery and shared a hospital photo on his social media accounts, won’t be able to shoot for any action scenes for the next five months, a source close to the actor tells us. According to the source, Madhavan, who was recently seen in the web series, Breathe, had injured his shoulder while working out in the gym.

“While doing shoulder pull-ups, Madhavan’s watch snagged on the pull-up bar and caused the mishap. There was also a little bit of fracture in the shoulder area,” the source informs us.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor, 47, therefore underwent shoulder surgery, and doctors have advised two months’ complete rest. “Madhavan has been asked to take rest for two months. Though he can start shooting from the third month, he can’t perform any action scenes for at least five months,” the source adds.

There were reports earlier that Madhavan had sustained an injury in the similar area two years ago, while he was shooting for his bilingual sports drama Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi), and didn’t find time in the past couple of years to undergo surgery. In Saala Khadoos, Madhavan played a boxing coach who mentors a temperamental but extremely talented female boxer.

