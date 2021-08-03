R Madhavan imagined Saif Ali Khan 'socking' his face for kissing Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan has revealed that during his romantic scene with Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti, the actor couldn't help but think of her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Madhavan's character proposes to Soha's and they share a kiss. The scene played out to the song Tu Bin Bataye. Coincidentally, it was the first scene that Madhavan had shot for the film.

In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's autobiography, titled The Stranger In The Mirror, R Madhavan wrote about his experience of working with the filmmaker when he shared his thoughts on the kiss.

"The only thing I could think of was Saif (Soha's brother, with whom I had worked before in a tense movie as rivals) socking my face. But I had to establish that I was an ideal boyfriend. This was probably her first on-screen kiss as well," he wrote, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. The 'tense film' R Madhavan referred to was Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which also marked his debut in Bollywood.

Besides the kiss, Madhavan also revealed that he was offered the role of Karan Singhania, which was eventually played by Tamil actor Siddharth. While Madhavan played the role of the martyred pilot in the film, Rakeysh had revealed that Shah Rukh was the first choice for the role.

In an interview to Hindustan Times earlier this year, Mehra said, "Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship."

Also read: Aamir Khan's workout video leaves Ira stunned, asks 'what is that exercise?'

In his book, Rakeysh also revealed that James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for the film. "I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig," he wrote, according to PTI.