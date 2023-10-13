R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, tells people to catch it in theatres; actor responds

R Madhavan is all praise for Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj. On Friday, the actor-filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts after watching the movie that stars Akshay as Jaswant Singh Gill. Madhavan called it an amazing film that audiences should watch in a theatre. (Also read: Mission Raniganj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns more than ₹18 crore in India in opening week)

Madhavan on Mission Raniganj

R. Madhavan has praised Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj.

On Friday, Madhavan took to X and wrote in Hindi, "Yesterday, I went to watch this film in the theater. What an amazing film it is! There are so many unsung heroes in our country about whom we know the bare minimum. What are we doing brothers? This opportunity will not come back again. Go and watch this film in theatres soon. Don't tell later that I had not told you." Madhavan also added the trailer of the film in the tweet and mentioned Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani.

Soon, Akshay responded to the appreciation from Madhavan on X. He wrote, "Thank you so much Maddy for showering so much praise and love on the film."

Akshay portrays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in this true story, which revolves around how the mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The film has collected just over ₹18 crore in India so far. It released on October 6.

Review of the film

The film has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “While Kumar delivers a sincere performance showing immense conviction portraying Gill's part, it's the storytelling that doesn't do full justice to the plot. Director Tinu Suresh Desai weaves the screenplay in a manner that it keeps you engaged and invested, with several hard-hitting moments. However, he majorly falters at places where he lets his hero take the centerstage, putting the story at the backseat. In portions where Kumar dominates most of the screen time, the focus is primarily on his actions and efforts rather than the ordeal of the miners stuck deep in the mine. That's when you feel that perhaps a little more attention could have been paid to others as well."

