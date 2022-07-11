R Madhavan reacts after fan shares videos of Kolkata theatre stopping Rocketry: The Nambi Effect screening

Actor R Madhavan has reacted after a fan shared videos complaining that a theatre in Kolkata stopped the ongoing screening of a show of his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Taking to Twitter, a person posted brief clips in which a crowd gathered around an official complaining that they were waiting for 25-45 minutes but no announcement was made about the delay. (Also Read | Rajinikanth calls R Madhavan 'at par with best directors' for Rocketry)

Resharing the post, R Madhavan tweeted, "There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (rocket, folded hands and red heart emojis)."

In the videos, the people spoke in Hindi and Bengali as they said how their time was wasted as they waited for the screening to resume and the management roamed around. In one of the clips, the official said in Bengali that one of their staff members went to get the IMP card from the 'nearest City Centre, Salt Lake'. In the clip, the people also asked for a refund. The video was posted with the caption, "Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie? @ActorMadhavan."

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

In another clip, several of the moviegoers demanded an immediate refund of their money. A heated argument followed and the official asked a person to wait in a queue outside the theatre to get a refund. The caption read, "Couldn't even watch the climax of this film due to INOX's mistake. Even they did not refund the money. Shame on Swabhumi @INOXMovies."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic, is the directorial debut of Madhavan. In the film, he essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is based on the life of the scientist who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. It released in theatres on July 1. The film was appreciated by several celebs as well as fans and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Earlier this month, actor Rajinikanth praised the film and penned a note on Twitter. "The film 'Rocketry' is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan's sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie," Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

