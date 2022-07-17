R Madhavan says ‘never say never’ as son Vedaant Madhavan breaks national junior swimming record. Watch

Actor R Madhavan on Sunday shared a video as his son, swimmer Vedaant Madhavan broke a national junior record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. Taking to Twitter, the actor posted the video as Vedaant won the 1500m freestyle to win the gold medal. (Also Read | R Madhavan reacts to Priyanka Chopra praising Vedaant for winning gold)

In the video, Vedaant swam as the commentator said, “Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page’s record at the 780m mark. I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully.” The commentator also said that Vedaant's arm action and kicks have 'become stronger'. "I never thought he would be trying for the record," added the commentator.

Sharing the video, Madhavan captioned the post, "Never say never. (Folded hands, red hearts and hug emojis). National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." Reacting to his post, a fan said, "Blessed are those parents, who are recognised in this world by virtue of their kids ..You are one such parent sir !! I adore you." "Congratulation to both of you. you as a father should b very proud for sons achievement, and Vedant as a son made proud his father, and collectively u both making prouder India.," commented another person.

In April, Vedaant won gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were among those who praised the athlete as well as the actor. Sharing a clip of Vedaant winning the medal, Madhavan had tweeted, "And So TODAY the winning streak continues.. @VedaantMadhavan gets a GOLD at Denmark open. Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb & all of you for the continued blessings."

Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita." At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.

