R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan didn't want to live 'under dad's shadow', opens up on parents 'biggest sacrifice'

After bagging a silver medal, actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan also added a gold medal to his kitty in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen, earlier this week. In a new interview, Vedaant has opened up about the sacrifices that his parents made for him and how he always wanted to make a name for himself. Also Read: R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan now wins gold medal at Danish Open swimming, actor says 'winning streak continues'

Madhavan announced the news of Vedaant's victory on Instagram by sharing a video from his felicitation ceremony. "Gold....(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it's a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team," he wrote.

In an interview with Doordarshan India, Vedaant said, “I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan's son." He further talked about the efforts his parents put in for him and said, "They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai."

R Madhavan and his family shifted to Dubai last year for better practice sessions for Vedaant. At that time, Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama, “The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He’s working towards the Olympics, and Sarita (his wife) and I are right by his side.”

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

