R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan now wins gold medal at Danish Open swimming, actor says 'winning streak continues'

Actor R Madhavan is 'overwhelmed and humbled' as his son Vedaant Madhavan has won the gold medal at the Danish Open swimming meet in Denmark's Copenhagen. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video as Vedaant was announced the winner. Vedaant won the medal in the 800m men freestyle swimming event and clocked at 8:17:28. Vedaant had earlier won a silver medal in another category at the same meet days back (Also Read | R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan bags silver at Danish Open swimming, Abhishek Bachchan congratulates him)

In the video, Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal. He also bowed his head and folded his hands after he was awarded the medal.

Sharing the video, R Madhavan captioned the post, "Gold….(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it’s a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear…" Sikandar Kher wrote, "Superb !!! Jai Hind." Vedaant said, "Thank you so much for all the wishes."

Actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip. She wrote, "Wohooooo Vedant @vedantmadhavan (raised hands, tiger, national flag emojis). So proud!!! Congratulations @msaru15 @actormaddy."

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip.

Recently, R Madhavan had shared a post after Vedaant's silver medal win at the same meet. R Madhavan's 16-year-old son clocked 15.57.86 in the men's 1500m freestyle event to finish in the second spot.

Sharing a video clip from the felicitation ceremony on his Instagram handle, the actor had thanked his son's coach Pradeep Kumar and the swimming federation of India for their support. "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud,” he captioned the post.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had also impressed at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, bagging seven medals -- four silver and three bronze.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON