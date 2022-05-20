Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / R Madhavan says he didn't earn any money for four years: 'Did Netflix's Decoupled to keep the fires burning'
bollywood

R Madhavan says he didn't earn any money for four years: 'Did Netflix's Decoupled to keep the fires burning'

R Madhavan talked about his expectations from his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and how he didn't earn any money for nearly four years because of the film's making and the Covid-19 pandemic.
R. Madhavan poses for photographs at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Published on May 20, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor R Madhavan's  upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. In an interview, Madhavan talked about how he holds great expectations from the film. He also revealed that he has made nearly no money in the past four years – two years before Covid, and later during the pandemic. Also Read: R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Madhavan, who has directed, produced and written the film in addition to acting in it, was present at the screening along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Nambi himself.

In an interview, Madhavan told Film Companion that he feels a ‘constant fear’ about Rocketry. He said, “I have a son. There was Covid. I didn’t make any money during Covid. I didn’t make any money two years before Covid because I was doing this film. The things that kept me alive were the one-off chances I took on OTT (Netflix's Decoupled) to keep the fires burning, but apart from that, I haven’t done any films. My last film was Vikram Vedha, so there’s fear, there’s constant fear.”

Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage. Apart from Madhavan, Thakur and Nambi, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and Indian musical maestro AR Rahman were also present at the movie's screening.

RELATED STORIES

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

Madhavan's directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
r. madhavan madhavan ranganathan madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP