R Madhavan talks about whether he would return to Tanu Weds Manu franchise: 'No point beating a dead horse'

R Madhavan reacted to the possible remake of his Hindi debut film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in a recent interview, where he called the plan 'foolishness’. In a new interview, the actor was asked about the possibility of a sequel to another film of his – Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film also featured Kangana Ranaut, and released in 2015. Madhavan said if another movie was made from the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, he was not interested in returning as his character Manu. He said there was ‘no point in beating a dead horse’. Read more: R Madhavan calls plan to remake his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 'foolishness'

Madhavan’s next is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film releases on July 1. He has been busy with the film’s promotions, and also spoken about his older films during various interviews. In an interview, R Madhavan was asked if there was a possibility that he would be returning as Manu in another Tanu Weds Manu movie. He was seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu and later in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Madhavan said he was ‘done’ with the franchise, and added, it was ‘water under the bridge’.

“I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now,” Madhavan told YouTuber Jaby Koey.

In another recent interview, Madhavan responded to rumours of the possible remake of his 2001 film Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, which also starred Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.

“I wish them all the very best. I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people,” Madhavan told Pinkvilla recently.

R Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambit Effect, a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, former scientist and aerospace engineer. It also features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

