R Madhavan calls Vivek Agnihotri ‘master storyteller who makes you cheer, weep’ after watching The Vaccine War

Actor R Madhavan has heaped praises adding that he is 'totally blown out' of his mind after watching director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Vaccine War. Taking to Instagram on Monday, R Madhavan shared a poster. Madhavan called Vivek Agnihotri a 'master storyteller who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time'. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri fears ‘backlash will increase’ after The Kashmir Files' National Award win)

R Madhavan praises Vivek Agnihotri

R Madhavan shared a post on The Vaccine War.

He captioned the post, "Just saw The Vaccine War and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

Madhavan lauds The Vaccine War

He added, “Stellar performances by the entire cast, so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully. Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them..(national flag and folded hands emojis) go see the film in the theatres and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women (folded hands, thumbs up, red heart and hug face emojis). @vivekagnihotri@AnupamPKher.”

About The Vaccine War

Recently, Vivek held a special screening of the film in the US. Helmed by Vivek, the film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28. The Vaccine War is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Vaccine War

Speaking about the film Vivek Agnihotri had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during Covid lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible.”

He also added, "Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

